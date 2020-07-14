Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough is resigning, citing COVID-19 concerns

Yarbrough said he is not in a position to fight the island's coronavirus battle in person because of health issues.

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough has announced he will step down as mayor, effective July 15, because of concerns related to COVID-19.

Yarbrough’s resignation letter said Galveston doesn’t need a “virtual mayor” during this pandemic.

“It needs an active, on-the-job mayor and I am unable to fulfill those requirements.”

Yarbrough explained why he is not in a position to fight the coronavirus battle in person.

“My health is good with one exception: I have one functioning lung,” he said in a letter to city council members. “This is one of the reasons I’ve taken COVID-19 so seriously.”

Yarbrough was first elected mayor in 2014 and was prevented from running for reelection this year because of term limits.

Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown will serve in the position for the remainder of Yarbrough’s term.

“During his tenure, the city has completed more road, water infrastructure and new facility projects than any other period during the last 50 years,” the City of Galveston said in a statement.

Yarbrough, a Galveston native, has served in public office on the island for 30 years.

“I have enjoyed every job and every year. I want to thank my wonderful wife of forty-two years, Carol, and my two children, Ashley and Beau for their support and the sacrifices they have made to allow me to do what I have enjoyed,” Yarbrough said.

The next mayoral election will be held in November. The pandemic caused the May election to be postponed.

