Galveston Island expecting up to 500,000 visitors for Labor Day weekend

“The infection rates in Galveston County and in Galveston (are) doing extremely well, and we feel very comfortable to invite anyone who wants to come down."

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston Island is a go for Labor Day Weekend as the summer season comes to an end.

“We’re open for business and happy to have everyone down,” Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown said.

Between the beach closures and hurricane preparations, it’s been a rough summer for the island.

“This is a nice time for us, it’s a nice time for families to get together,” Brown said

With that behind them and their beaches open, Galveston is expecting to see a normal holiday weekend down on the island with anywhere from 250,000 to 500,000 visitors.

“We are seeing the summer extending because a lot of kids aren’t going back to school quite so early or they’re still schooling from home,” Michael Woody, chief tourism officer for Galveston Island, said.

Unlike Fourth of July Weekend when nearly every beach had some sort of closure, Brown says now, it’s a very different situation.

The island’s preparations for the big weekend are underway. The city will be staffing up on police and fire crews.

There also will be roughly 100 lifeguards on duty.

The island is even bringing back annual events like the Family Beach Challenge. But even in all the fun, they say, don’t forget the pandemic.