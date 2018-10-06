GALVESTON – Beachgoers in Galveston should swim near a lifeguard if they enter the water Sunday.

The island’s beach patrol is reporting strong rip currents through the evening.

High rip current risk is in effect until midnight at Bolivar Peninsula, and Brazoria, Galveston and Matagorda islands.

Officials say life threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore. They occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and near structures like groins jetties and piers.

If you get caught in a rip current, yell for help but remain calm and do not exhaust yourself. If you try to swim directly against the current, you will tire quickly.

Listen to the lifeguards and beach patrol. Pay attention to flags and signs.

Be safe out there!

