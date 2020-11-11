Galveston ISD to begin rapid COVID-19 testing on symptomatic students, faculty

Galveston ISD serves more than 7,000 students. These tests will be administered to those with COVID-19 symptoms.

HOUSTON — Galveston ISD received 2,000 rapid COVID-19 testing kits Wednesday that will used on symptomatic students and staff beginning this week, according to administrators.

The BinaxNOW rapid test involve using a swab placed inside the tip of the nose. Results are available in about 15 minutes, manufacturer Abbott Laboratories claims.

The district said confirmed test will be administered starting Thursday.

It's being done through a partnership between the Texas Education Agency and Teen Health Center, Inc. Currently, tests are being distributed to school districts across the Texas.

#COVID19 rapid test arrival: @galvestonisd just got 2000 tests from TEA and will administer them to symptomatic students and staff beginning tomorrow at https://t.co/C2BYN0SNGd. Tons of tests are going out to districts all over Texas #khou11 pic.twitter.com/wOCAQbMDW2 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) November 11, 2020

“GISD students or staff showing symptoms will now be able to make same-day appointments at one of our five Teen Health Center, Inc. facilities, which are located within Galveston ISD campuses,” a spokesperson said.

“The TEA will replenish our supply as needed so we can continue the convenience of providing tests for our students and staff as long as necessary.”

Medical Director and UTMB Professor of Pediatrics Dr. Richard Rupp said the tests will allow districts to quickly find contagious individuals in order to make timely decisions.

"Earlier we can make decisions the better, and we are grateful that we now have the ability to determine if someone is positive for COVID-19 within a matter of minutes,” Rupp said.