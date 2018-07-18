GALVESTON, Texas - For the second year in a row, Galveston firefighters are taking off their shirts and oiling themselves down to pose with adoptable dogs for the 2019 Galveston Heroes and Hounds Calendar.

The calendar is a partnership between the Galveston County Humane Society and the Galveston Fire Department. The two organizations focus on raising money for the animal shelter and getting as many pets adopted as possible.

Last year, Galveston firefighters released behind the scene footage of the photo shoot and it instantly went viral. Firefighters raised over $20,000 for the humane society and sold all 1,000 calendars. And get this, all of the animals featured on the calender were adopted before the calendar was even printed.

This year's calendar was shot by Elizabeth Rogers-Alvarado. You can purchase one on the Galveston Heroes and Hounds website. 14 pups will be featured.

PHOTOS: Behind the scenes of 2019 Heroes and Hounds Calendar

PHOTOS: Behind the scenes of 2019 Heroes and Hounds Calendar
Galveston firefighters pose with adoptable pups from the Galveson Humane Society to raise money for the shelter.

If you want to adopt any of the pets on the calendar or any pet from the shelter, visit the Humane Society at 6814 Broadway or visit their website.

There will be a calendar launch party at Galveston Island Brewery on Sept. 28. You can purchase a calendar at this event and have all the firefighters featured in the calendar autograph it.

The event is family-friendly and free. There will be live music and food.

