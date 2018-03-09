GALVESTON, Texas - It was a rough start for cruise passengers in Galveston on Monday. Dozens of people were packed and ready to hop onboard a Carnival cruise ship but were forced to wade through floodwaters, walking blocks to get to the ship.

Around 12:30 p.m. discount parking buses started dropping people off along Post Office Street. The buses couldn't make it through flooded streets so cruise-goers had to make a decision: walk through the dirt flood water and make it to the ship on time, or miss their cruise vacation.

If they weren't heading out of town, some passengers were sticking around to catch a 4 p.m. carnival cruise.

"The bus said it's not able to drive all the way down there. Pretty much the whole bus is cool with it." said Anthony Kastler, one of the passengers.

Pretty much, but not everyone.

"I can't carry my luggage." said Connie Eversole, another passenger. "I'm 70 years old. How am I going to get my luggage down there."

KHOU 11 joined the dozens of others on a 6-block trek to make the Labor Day cruise cast off.

FACEBOOK LIVE: KHOU 11 reporter Josh Marshall walks with fellow passengers through floodwaters to Carnival ship

Others took a chance, fording the flood waters – some, for a good reason.

And six blocks away – more islanders came to help, ushering passengers to the ship just in island time to make the cruise.

KHOU 11 reached out to Carnival cruise line and they sent us the following statement Monday afternoon:

"We have been monitoring the situation in Galveston with local officials and our Fleet Operations Center at our headquarters in Miami. With the forecast of clearing skies and roads, we have delayed our departure of the Carnival Valor until 7p and will need all guests on board by 6p"

