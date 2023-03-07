CDC: More than 300 people reported sickness during Galveston-based cruise

According to the CDC, 284 passengers and 34 crew members reported being ill.

GALVESTON, Texas — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating after more than 300 passengers and crew members of a Galveston-based cruise reported a gastrointestinal illness.

Of the Ruby Princess's 2,881 passengers, 284, or 9.9%, of them reported being ill during the cruise, according to the CDC. Thirty-four of the 1,159 crew members reported being ill, or 2.9%.

The cruise ship's voyage lasted from February 26 to March 5.

Princess Cruises, the cruise line that runs the Ruby Princess, reported that they took the following actions in response to the outbreak:

Increased cleaning and disinfection procedures according to the ship’s outbreak prevention and response plan.

Collected stool specimens from gastrointestinal illness cases to send to the CDC lab for pathogenic identification.

Distributed notifications and made ship announcements to embarking guests informing them of increased number of illness cases onboard the previous voyage.