Texas women in wrongful death lawsuit fight back

Last month, a man filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Galveston County. It claims that three of his ex-wife's friends helped her get an abortion.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A man who is suing his ex-wife's friends is now being sued himself.

He accused the three friends of helping his ex-wife get an abortion. The friends are counter-suing, claiming that he knew about the abortion and was not interested in stopping it from happening.

Last month, the initial lawsuit was filed in Galveston County. It's a wrongful death lawsuit claiming that the friends helped the woman get an abortion pill to terminate a pregnancy.

It was the first lawsuit of its kind since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The women filed a counter-suit claiming the ex-husband searched his ex's purse and phone without her consent and got photos of extensive text conversations about the abortion. Those images are included in the man's lawsuit.

KHOU 11 legal analyst Carmen Roe said the facts that she has seen could make the man's case meritless.

"He knew this abortion pill was in her purse, observed it, photographed it and used it to harass her and when that didn't happen, he allowed her to take it and is now making a claim that there is wrongful death here," Roe said.

The now ex-husband and wife have two children together. The abortion at the center of the lawsuit happened in July 2022 while they were in the middle of marital problems.

"This is the type of concerns everyone had ... that these lawsuits will be used in gaining leverage in another litigation or harassment, as in a messy divorce," Roe said.

The couple officially divorced in February. The ex-husband's lawsuit seeks $1 million. The counter-suit asks for damages and relief but does not specify a dollar amount.