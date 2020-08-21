Galveston County urges preparedness as it eyes potential storm threat

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said they’re ready to use all resources available to keep residents and visitors informed on what’s happening out in the gulf.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — As people keep their eyes on the tropics, those living in Southeast Texas along the Gulf Coast are urged to stay weather aware.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has also created a new set of challenges.

Galveston County is no stranger to severe weather so county leaders are doing what they can to stay ahead of this year’s hurricane season.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said they’re ready to use all resources available to keep residents and visitors informed on what’s happening out in the Gulf.

“One is the electronic billboards on I-45 that we can flash a message up there with just about 30 seconds to a minutes notice and then finally we have the ability to send a text message to any cell phone that’s in Galveston County,” Henry said.

The county’s office of emergency management also shares a building with the National Weather Service which allows for immediate, real-time updates.

"So whereas everyone in the county gets an update twice a day about every 12 hours, I’d necessary we can literally walk across the hall and to ask a meteorologist: is there an update?” Henry said.

Also, because of COVID-19, the county has to think about keeping first responders and the community safe from the virus.

They’re stocked with plenty of personal protective equipment but aren’t sure on how they’re going to deal with transportation if evacuations are needed.

“We had always planned on having 45 people on a bus,” he said. “At this point that number is going to be reduced down to somewhere between 12 and 15 so we would have to have more buses or more frequent runs or some other way to compensate for that lack of capacity.”

The county judge just wants people to take the threat of any storm in the Gulf seriously.