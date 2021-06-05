Galveston County launches damage assessment survey after flooding in Bacliff

Galveston County is sending alerts to residents, asking them to submit a damage assessment survey so the county can get an accurate number of homes damaged.

BACLIFF, Texas — Galveston County officials have launched a survey to get an accurate count of just how many homes were damaged by flooding Friday in Bacliff.

Officials said an estimated 50 to 75 homes got water inside. On Friday, officials reported 100 homes had been damaged.

Galveston County is sending alerts to residents, asking them to submit a damage assessment survey through the county's Office of Emergency management website.

Bacliff residents spent Saturday cleaning up. Five-year resident Kendra Aldridge, whose car and garage suffered water damage, said even though her area has new culverts to help with drainage, it’s still not enough.

“All we need is some help to get our drainage system right so our houses and our cars will stop flooding,” Aldridge said.