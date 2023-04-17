'I've seen crack houses that were cleaner' | Galveston County shuts down Children's Center

Health officials found rat droppings, flea infestations and other unsanitary living conditions while they investigated a tip that a child tested positive for lead.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A well-known, nonprofit children's shelter in Galveston County was shut down two weeks ago by health officials who called it "filthy."

They said they found rat feces, flea infestations and more unsanitary conditions.

"I've seen crack houses that were cleaner," Dr. Philip Keiser said. "When I saw the place, I immediately took action that day."

The vice chairman of the Children's Center, David Holmen, said they were shocked by the findings. He said the center was open for decades and provided transitional housing to families who don't have anywhere else to go.

"They are old, old buildings, and any place in Galveston, or any old building in this nation, it's easy for rodents to get in," he said. "I'm very grateful that they brought it to our attention. We just need help. Hopefully from them and hopefully from the community."

Holmen said he hopes the nonprofit can figure things out so they can start helping families again.

"I'm not the type to hide anything ... we have to fix it. Period. And we need help fixing it," Holmen said.

This year, the Children's Center was going to celebrate 145 years of service. But, on April 6, Galveston County health officials shut it down.

"It was devastating to me," Holmen said. "I have a passion for the Children's Center and for homeless shelters. It was part of my life."

He was one of the thousands of people who stayed at the shelter.

"Came down here and didn't have nowhere to go and the Children's Center took us in as a family. My children were 12, 8 and 4 at the time," Holmen said.

Now, he sits on the board as a volunteer. He said he visits the shelter every month or so and was surprised it got shut down.

Keiser said the 21 people who were at the shelter were brought somewhere else. He also said a report would be filed with Texas Health and Human Services to see if any further action will be taken against the center.

"There were rat droppings everywhere ... rat holes, rat droppings on beds," Keiser said. "Several of the people actually had fleas on them. It was just complete inattentiveness to any type of cleanliness."

Keiser, Galveston County's health authority, called the conditions at the Children's Center "unfit for humans." He said county officials were contacted after a child who was staying at the center tested positive for lead. Keiser said the tip led to an investigation that revealed the "filthy living conditions."

The center was shut down and they were given 72 hours to leave the property.