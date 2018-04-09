GALVESTON, Texas – A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Galveston and the coastal counties as another round of heavy rain is expected to hit the island Tuesday morning.

The watch is in effect until noon Tuesday for Galveston, Brazoria, Chambers and Matagorda counties. The area dealt with some flooding on Labor Day including street flooding on The Strand and downtown Galveston.

Not again! MORE heavy rain expected in Chambers and Galveston counties - both under flash flood watch. I’m live from #Galveston this morning monitoring the conditions out here. #khou11 #HTownRush https://t.co/hTpP0n42Ux — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) September 4, 2018

The flooding delayed businesses from opening and even folks trying to make it onto their cruise ship to start their vacation.

Some waded through high water to get to the ship. Some hopped on avocado trucks, and when a lot of folks were ready to give up, Galveston residents stepped up, shuttling passengers with their big trucks to the port for free.

And finally, after a 10-hour delay, they set sail, and are now well on their way to Mexico.

© 2018 KHOU