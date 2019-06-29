BACLIFF, Texas — An armed man was shot and killed by deputies in Galveston County after an hours-long standoff in Bacliff overnight.

It started before 8 p.m. near the intersection of 6th Street and Avenue B. The sheriff’s office was called by a warrant service about a man they were looking for out of Harris County who had barricaded himself inside a home.

RELATED: Suspect killed, police officer wounded in southwest Houston shootout

Deputies got there and were able to talk with the man. Sometime between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., deputies say the suspect walked out of the house with a shotgun. That’s when deputies shot him. The suspect died at the scene.

No deputies were injured.

The suspect, who at this point is only identified as a white male around 40 years old, had three felony warrants out of Galveston County and according to Sheriff Henry Trochesset, had just bonded out in Brazoria County.

Because it involved a Galveston County deputy, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM