Galveston Central Church provides shelter, warm meals for those in need due to winter storm

GALVESTON, Texas — Shelters have been in short supply in Galveston County. But a small church on the island is doing big things to help people who are struggling to find food and warmth.

Galveston Central Church opened its doors to the community on Sunday. Anyone who needed a warm place to stay, a hot meal of prayer, was able to find it there.

Pastor Julia Riley said since the church opened its doors, volunteers served three meals a day.

"When power was out, we just piled blankets and were able we had residual heat. A lot of the folks who have stayed here we had prior relationships with, so knowing they are safe is a big deal," Riley said.

For about 55 people, the church became a shelter.

Riley said she and volunteers are tired and are facing their own struggles, but in the process of helping so many others, have also learned a lot about themselves and the willingness of others to open their hearts.

"We also learned Galveston will show up if we ask them to. That's been amazing to see," Riley said.