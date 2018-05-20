The stunned small-town community of Santa Fe is trying to begin the healing process.

An outdoor, free dinner was held for residents Saturday night on the Santa Fe Community Center grounds.

"This is the most tragic life event they’ll ever go through,” said Galveston County Chef Mary Bass.

Bass put the dinner together in less than one day relying on donated food, tables and chairs.

Hundreds of people came to the dinner to eat, talk and cry.

‘This has been a horrible situation, but we are going to show the world how strong Santa Fe is," Bass said.

The community and its teens are still weary after Friday's mass school shooting. Students of Santa Fe High School are reluctant to speak with reporters after the droves of media crews flooded the town soon after the shooting.

"They don’t even really know what they’re dealing with yet," said Bass. "There’s all kinds of tragic events happening in the world and they just didn’t think it was going to happen to them.”

