GALVESTON, Texas — Firefighters are battling a large brush fire that sparked on the island's east end Saturday.

The fire started around 8 p.m. on East Beach, according to the Galveston Police Department. The fire is burning south of Seawall Boulevard and winds are blowing the fire away from buildings.

There are several agencies battling the big blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

Please check back later as we work to gather more details.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM