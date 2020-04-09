Galveston beaches open for Labor Day weekend, but some parking is restricted

The city of Galveston reminded residents and visitors to be mindful of COVID-19 and to practice social distancing while on the island.

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston is open for business and looking forward to a big turnout for Labor Day weekend.

The city of Galveston reminded residents and visitors to be mindful of COVID-19 and to practice social distancing while on the island.

The city also released some restrictions for the holiday weekend.

Galveston beaches are open.

Parking is restricted at Diamond Beach (western point of Seawall) and Fort San Jacinto (eastern point of Seawall.)

Beginning Friday morning and continuing through the weekend, parking will be blocked on the north side of Seawall Boulevard (the landward side) between 25th Street and 37th Street.

The south side of the Seawall will remain open to parking.

The city reminded visitors that a statewide mask mandate is in effect that requires all people over the age of 10 to wear a mask when in public and unable to social distance.

There are exceptions, such as when a person is eating, drinking or exercising. It is not required when at the beach.