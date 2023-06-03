At least 5 people rescued from water in Galveston amid search for missing teens, beach patrol says

Galveston Beach Patrol Lt. Austin Kirwin said the beach patrol flew yellow flags across the beach Monday which indicated there were some currents and waves.

GALVESTON, Texas — At least five people were rescued Monday from Galveston beach as the search for the teenage boys who have been missing from the water since Sunday continues, according to Galveston Island Beach Patrol.

Just minutes before giving an update to reporters on the missing boys, Lt. Austin Kirwin said he was flagged down by beachgoers who said there were people in the water who needed help.

Lt. Kirwin said he jumped in the water and ended up rescuing four people, three females and a male, with the help of lifeguards. At the same time, a man tried helping with the rescue and ended up needing help out the water, Kirwin said.

Kirwin said the beach patrol flew yellow flags across the beach Monday, which indicated there were some currents and waves.

"When you are going down to the beach, make sure to check our website...we do have the current conditions up on that website. It'll tell you the flag color, which way the water direction is moving and general safety tips."

Kirwin said as Spring Break approaches, he recommends beachgoers adhere to the following safety tips:

Swin near a lifeguard

Swim with a partner

If you can't swim, wear a life jacket

Pay attention to no swimming signs and jetties

Starting Saturday, March 11, lifeguards will be positioned on the lifeguard towers on Galveston Beach.

Search for missing teens

Twin teenage brothers went missing Sunday near Pleasure Pier in Galveston, according to officials.

According to Galveston Island Beach Patrol officials, the boys, Jefferson and Josue Perez, are both 13.

Officials said they went missing around 4:30 p.m. and their family members spent about an hour searching for them before calling the police around 5:30 p.m. The mother of the boys said they couldn't swim.

"They were out in the water. The parents briefly lost sight of them and they looked back up into the area and they did not see them," Galveston Island Beach Patrol Lt. Austin Kirwin said.

The boys' parents said when they last saw them, the boys were in waist-to-chest-high water about 20 yards out on the west side of the pier.

The teens were last seen in the water near Seawall Boulevard and 25th Street. Officials said no one reported seeing them go underwater.

Family members said the boys had been begging to go to the beach. They said they had just moved to Houston from Honduras last November to join their mother who moved to the Houston area 10 years ago.