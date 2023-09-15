Galveston's Ball High School plays first game in newly renovated stadium

Athletes have waited nine months for the complete renovation of the stadium built in 1948.

GALVESTON, Texas — Friday night's game at Ball High School in Galveston was off to a slow start due to a weather delay, but that didn’t stop the bright lights of Courville Stadium from shining bright for its big debut.

The stadium recently underwent a $24 million renovation.

"Our citizens in Galveston just voted for a new school, and a new stadium, you know deservingly, so our kids need the best," said athletic director Jerald Temple.

"I think it boosts morale and overall boosts their ability to want to be better for the school. The students the education, it’s a win win when they’ve got a good clean facility to come to and enjoy," said James Robisheaux while watching the game and his daughter cheer on the sideline.

Athletes have waited nine months for the complete renovation of the stadium that was built in 1948. It's now equipped with the works.

"It got a lot of bells and whistles, new turf, new concession stands, locker rooms," said Temple.

The stadium is named in honor of the late Kermit Courville, the district’s first Black athletic director who won five state championships with Ball High’s track team before his passing in 1992.

His daughter Janinne Courville took in the moment Friday night.

"Anything that can boost our exposure in Galveston he would be on board with it," said Courville. "To see the renovations, to see how big of a deal it is for the athletic program, more so the football team, soccer team, but it's going to benefit the community in a big way.”

The hope is that this stadium will be used for multiple events to serve the high school and community.

The new stadium came about after a $315,000,000 Galveston ISD bond was passed.