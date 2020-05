List: Houston-area malls now open for business

Several malls reopen their doors on Tuesday, May 5.

Several Houston-area malls reopened last Friday and several more opened Tuesday morning after Gov. Abbott announced they can do so with 25 percent capacity.

Here's a running list of local malls that will be open for business. Check back for updates!

Brookfield Properties: Baybrook Mall, Willowbrook Mall, The Woodlands Mall, First Colony Mall, Deerbrook Mall

Baybrook Mall, Deerbrook Mall, First Colony Mall, Willowbrook Mall and The Woodlands Mall reopen Tuesday.

Those malls will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Brookfield Properties said the malls have added hand-sanitizing stations for everyone and staff will do frequent cleanings.

"We are working diligently to provide a safe, clean environment where people feel comfortable shopping, dining and enjoying their time," the spokesperson said.

The food courts at each mall will remain closed, and any restaurants there will only be allowed to provide carryout.

Simon Properties: Galleria, Katy Mills, Houston Premium Outlets

Simon Properties Group announced its properties will open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

To ensure shoppers' safety, each mall will be providing free CDC approved masks and individual sanitizing wipe packets upon request. Free temperature testing will also be available to shoppers.

Simon Property Group employees will be required to check their temperature before they leave their homes and will also be required to undergo screening before stepping on the property.

Employees will wear face coverings while working and be encouraged to wash their hands or sanitize frequently during work hours.

Other safety precautions the malls are taking:

Employees will be instructed to stay 6 feet away from customers and other employees

Each mall required to enforce an occupancy that does not exceed a targated level of 1 person per 50 square feet of space.

Food court seating will be limited and space would be made between tables and chairs to ensure social distancing. No reusable customer service items will be used (trays, utensils, cups, etc.)

Common area seating will also be reduced

Play areas, stroller, valet stations and drinking fountains will be closed

Every other stall and sink in the restrooms will be taped off to encourage the proper spacing between individuals

Social distancing markers and signs will be placed on the floor

Each night the common area of the property will be sanitized thoroughly

Each tenant is responsible for managing to targets set by local authorities

During mall hours, employees will regularly sanitize and disinfect high touchpoint areas, including restroom, seating areas, escalator/stair handrails, trash bins, doorknobs, etc

Simon Properties Group recommends tenants, contractors and vendors follow the rules they have set in place, but said each tenant within their property is responsible for managing rules set by Gov. Abbott.

Malls that won't reopen

Memorial City Mall stores will not reopen on May 1, but some restaurants there will. The mall will continue to offer contact-free curbside pickup Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. UNO Locker pickup remains available 24/7.

If your business is reopening for business, let us know here

