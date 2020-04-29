Galleria, Katy Mills, Houston Premium Outlets reopening Friday. Here's how it will work

The malls will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

The Houston Galleria, Katy Mills and Houston Premium Outlets will all be reopening Friday after Gov. Abbott announced malls can reopen this week with 25 percent capacity.

Simon Properties Group announced its properties will open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

To ensure shoppers' safety, each mall will be providing free CDC approved masks and individual sanitizing wipe packets upon request. Free temperature testing will also be available to shoppers.

Simon Property Group employees will be required to check their temperature before they leave their homes and will also be required to undergo screening before stepping on the property.

Employees will wear face coverings while working and be encouraged to wash their hands or sanitize frequently during work hours.

Other safety precautions the malls are taking:

Employees will be instructed to stay 6 feet away from customers and other employees

Each mall required to enforce an occupancy that does not exceed a targated level of 1 person per 50 square feet of space.

Food court seating will be limited and space would be made between tables and chairs to ensure social distancing. No reusable customer service items will be used (trays, utensils, cups, etc.)

Common area seating will also be reduced

Play areas, stroller, valet stations and drinking fountains will be closed

Every other stall and sink in the restrooms will be taped off to encourage the proper spacing between individuals

Social distancing markers and signs will be placed on the floor

Each night the common area of the property will be sanitized thoroughly

Each tenant is responsible for managing to targets set by local authorities

During mall hours, employees will regularly sanitize and disinfect high touchpoint areas, including restroom, seating areas, escalator/stair handrails, trash bins, doorknobs, etc

Simon Properties Group recommends tenants, contractors and vendors follow the rules they have set in place, but said each tenant within their property is responsible for managing rules set by Gov. Abbott.

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna