2 teens say they were pinned to the ground beneath bodies for 15 minutes at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival performance

Gabriella Simeoni said her leg was facing at a 90-degree angle after she was able to get out of the pile of bodies. She was rushed to an area hospital.

HOUSTON — More concertgoers are sharing tales of terror from Friday night's Astroworld Festival.

Eight people died and hundreds of others were injured.

Two teens are sharing their story after they said they were trapped beneath a pile of bodies for 15 minutes before they were able to get free. One of them was seriously hurt.

The two 17-year-olds said they were looking forward to the festival for months. They said they never thought that by the end of the show, they'd be leaving in an ambulance.

Gabriella Simeoni and Mauricio Gonzalez said they found their place in the middle of the crowd facing the main stage at about 6:30 p.m. They then waited for Travis Scott to show up.

They said that by the fourth song he played, things were getting rowdy around them. People were pushing and shoving and before they knew it, both of them were swept off their feet and pinned to the ground with people piling on top of them.

As Gabriella struggled to breathe, she said she heard her leg make a popping sound before going numb.

"I start screaming, crying, 'I can’t feel my leg. I think my leg is broken.' Finally, after about 10 or 15 (minutes), Mauricio pulls me out and my leg is faced at a 90-degree angle on the other side,” she said.