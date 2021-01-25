Through the years, Fung’s Kitchen has welcomed celebrities from around the world, including royalty and President George H.W. Bush.

HOUSTON — Firefighters responded to a fire that damaged a longtime Chinese restaurant in southwest Houston overnight.

The fire was reported late Sunday night at Fung’s Kitchen along the Southwest Freeway.

Mo Davis, HFD District Chief 68, said police officers were the first to spot the smoke coming from the back of the restaurant.

Firefighters said gusty winds helped fan the flames, causing extensive damage to the backside of the business, which has been at the location for more than 30 years.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined — the restaurant was closed at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The dining room at the restaurant, known for its beautiful décor, was temporarily closed last year due to COVID, but full service had since resumed.