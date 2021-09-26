Funeral services held for family killed in their SW Houston home

The funeral was held on the National Day of Remembrance.

HOUSTON — Overcome with grief at Del Pueblo Funeral Home, Paulina Moreno described the pain of the moment.

She was attending a funeral for four of her family members who were killed in their southwest Houston home early this month.

“It’s just gotten harder and harder and harder … and today is the worst one because we know we have them here," Moreno said.

Police said Paulina’s brother-in-law, Jairo Escaño, his wife Elvira Yah and their 13- and 10-year-old children, Isabel and Jairo Jr., were found dead in their burning home.

Elvira’s son, William Escaño Yah, was wanted in connection with their deaths. Police said they believe he killed himself when they were about to arrest him. Investigators said they believe he used the same gun he used to kill his family.

“A hardworking family ... happy family. They have a lot of friends and family that will always remember them, especially the little ones," Moreno said.

The funeral was held on the National Day of Remembrance, which is a day to remember murder victims and focus on the impact of murder on families and communities.

Families of murder victims gathered at the Crime Stoppers building downtown.

Caroline Anderson remembered her son, Antonio.

“He was a loving young man. He was very, very special," Anderson said.

Antonio, known as "Tony," was murdered in 2019. He was 33. It was her first time coming to this event.

“Trying to process this because I know it’s been two years ago but it feels like it just happened yesterday,” Anderson said.

And for Paulina, her message to others is to find strength by not being afraid to ask for help.