Remembering Arlene: Funeral services held for 9-year-old shooting victim

Arlene Alvarez was killed on Feb. 14 when a robbery victim shot at her family's vehicle, thinking he was shooting at the robbery suspect.

HOUSTON — Funeral services are set to take place today for a 9-year-old girl who was shot to death during a Valentine's Day ATM robbery.

Services for Arlene Alvarez are set for 1 p.m. at Grace Church Houston, located at 14505 Gulf Freeway.

KHOU.com plans to stream the services live in the video player above.

Arlene has been described as a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend to anyone that would meet her.

A bullet struck Arlene in the head as she and her family were headed to Spanky's Pizza for Valentine's Day dinner. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead a day later.

"As a dad, she passed away in my arms. Something not really to brag about or talk about but I saw her come in and I saw her leave, I can tell you that," Arlene's father said.

The community has rallied around the Alvarez family with fundraisers and even a trail ride in her honor.

You can read tributes to Arlene here.

Tony Earls has been charged with aggravated assault with severe bodily injury in connection with Alvarez's death.

Surveillance video released this week shows the armed robbery of Earls and his wife that led up to the shooting of Arlene. Earls said the robber shot at him and he returned fire.