CHANNELVIEW, Texas - Funeral services are set for a Houston Police officer and Harvey hero who recently died after his battle with cancer.

Related: Harvey hero, HPD Officer Noberto Ramon dies after battle with colon cancer

Officer Noberto Ramon will be remembered at a funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday at River Pointe Church in Channelview.

A 25-year veteran of the force, Officer Ramon helped rescue hundreds of flood victims during Hurricane Harvey last year – all while fighting Stage 4 cancer.

The ceremony will be open to the public.

© 2018 KHOU