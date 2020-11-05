Funeral service for HCSO Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski set for Thursday

The service will be held at First Assembly of God located at 1915 FM 1960.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Funeral services for Harris County Deputy Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski have been set for Thursday in Humble.

Scholwinski, 70, died on May 6 after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

A public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., with social distancing enforced. Services will be held at 11 a.m.

Admission into the sanctuary will be strictly limited to ensure proper social distancing.

Scholwinski’s wife also tested positive for COVID-19, but she overcame the illness at home.

Meanwhile, her husband’s hospitalization prompted mass prayer vigils and widespread well wishes.

During his 41 years with HCSO, Scholwinski served as a full-time deputy, and at other times, in the sheriff's office reserve.

His passing has prompted condolences from law enforcement agencies across the state and the nation.

HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez simply tweeted “Heartbroken.”

"Sometimes it takes something direct like this to open people’s eyes on what this virus can do to a person, to a family, to a community,” HCSO deputy Steve Chapman said.

We’re told Scholwinski’s family prayed for his recovery nightly at 9:00 PM.

Now his work family is thinking of them.

"To all of Ray’s family: we love you!” said the gathering of deputies.

