Honoring HCSO Deputy Darren Almendarez: Procession and funeral set for this morning

Almendarez will be laid to rest Friday. He was killed last Thursday after confronting suspects who authorities said were attempting to steal his catalytic converter.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The funeral for 51-year-old Deputy Darren Almendarez is taking place this morning.

It's being held at Humble First Assembly of God, located at 1915 FM 1960 Bypass Road.

Procession to church begins at 8:15 a.m.

Availability with Sheriff Ed Gonzalez from 9:45 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Family visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Public visitation from 11 a.m. until noon.

The funeral service from noon until 1 p.m.

Police honors in church parking lot from 1 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Procession to burial at 2 p.m.

The procession will head to Brookside funeral home, located at 13747 Eastex Freeway.

What happened

According to investigators, the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, outside of the Joe V’s grocery store in the 2900 block of FM 1960 in north Harris County.

Almendarez and his wife were leaving the store when he saw two men underneath his truck trying to steal his catalytic convertor. According to investigators, Almendarez told his wife to seek safety as he approached the vehicle.

Authorities said the men opened fire on Almendarez and the deputy was able to shoot back, wounding two of them. Almendarez was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Joshua Stewart, 23, Fredarius Clark, 19, and Fredrick Tardy, 17, have been charged with capital murder in connection with Almendarez's death. Stewart will be held without bond at least until his next hearing. Prosecutors announced they will seek the death penalty for the three suspects.

HCSO investigators said Stewart and Clark arrived at the same hospital in the suspect vehicle a short time after the shootout with Almendarez.