Funeral arrangements announced for Fort Bend Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Caleb Rule

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been released for the Fort Bend Precinct 4 Deputy Constable who was fatally shot by mistake last week.
Deputy Constable Caleb Rule was shot by a Fort Bend County Sheriff's Deputy during a burglary call.
The constable's office tweeted Tuesday there would be a public visitation on Wednesday of this week with a private funeral service the following day.
Both the visitation and the funeral will be held at a church in Needville. Details are below.
Final Arrangements for Fort Bend Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Caleb Rule:
Public Visitation:
Wednesday, June 3, 2020. 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Funeral:
Family and Law Enforcement Only
Thursday, June 4, 2020. 1:00 p.m.
Venue:
Carmel Church
2405 Richmond St.
Needville, TX
