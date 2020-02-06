x
Funeral arrangements announced for Fort Bend Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Caleb Rule

Both the visitation and the funeral will be held in Needville.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been released for the Fort Bend Precinct 4 Deputy Constable who was fatally shot by mistake last week.

Deputy Constable Caleb Rule was shot by a Fort Bend County Sheriff's Deputy during a burglary call.

The constable's office tweeted Tuesday there would be a public visitation on Wednesday of this week with a private funeral service the following day.

Credit: Fort Bend County
Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Caleb Rule

Both the visitation and the funeral will be held at a church in Needville. Details are below.

Final Arrangements for Fort Bend Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Caleb Rule:

Public Visitation:
Wednesday, June 3, 2020.     5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral:
Family and Law Enforcement Only
Thursday, June 4, 2020.        1:00 p.m.

Venue:
Carmel Church
2405 Richmond St.
Needville, TX

