SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — Funeral details for the San Jacinto County deputy who was killed in a crash last weekend have been released.

Bryan Pfluger was killed Saturday night in a crash with another patrol car while both were responding to a burglary call.

On Friday morning, a procession will leave Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland heading to Pflugerville. They will travel SH 105 through Liberty, Montgomery, Grimes and Washington County then 290 through Lee, Bastrop and Travis County ending in Williamson County.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday at San Jacinto Community Shelter located on HWY 150 in downtown Coldspring. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 306 Tenth St. Pflugerville, Texas with visitation starting at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Pflugerville, Texas.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the Pfluger and another deputy were both traveling eastbound on SH 150 when the unnamed deputy reduced his speed to make a right turn onto Hill Lane. Pfluger maneuvered to the right, clipped the first patrol car and rolled over several times before coming to a stop, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed.

Texas DPS said the other deputy involved did not have visible injuries but was transported to a local hospital as a precaution. Authorities said Pfluger, 36, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

