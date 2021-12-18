Procession, funeral for Demaryius Thomas held in Dublin, GA

The former Bronco will be honored in Dublin, Georgia on Saturday morning.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The funeral for former Broncos player Demaryius Thomas happened Saturday morning.

The procession went through the City of Dublin, Georgia.

"His family has asked your City honor him by lining Jackson Street and Bellevue Avenue as his procession travels from Dudley Funeral Home to West Laurens High School," a Facebook post from the city said.

The post goes on to say that Thomas' mother has requested that people who attend the procession wear his favorite colors - blue and green or orange and blue. Dublin police will help assist the procession.

Thomas formally announced this summer he was retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons, the first nine with the Broncos.

He last appeared publicly at Peyton Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in Canton, Ohio in August.

Thomas died on December 9 in Roswell, Georgia.

“Just a great person who overcame an unbelievable childhood to be a great success in the NFL,’’ said Brian Xanders, the Broncos’ former general manager who, along with head coach Josh McDaniels, selected Thomas in the first round, No. 22 overall, in the 2010 draft. “For him to overcome that and go on to dominate at Georgia Tech and then have a great career in the NFL just speaks to...it’s just sad.’’

