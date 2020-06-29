Funeral arrangements set for Stafford Mayor Leonard Scarcella

The funeral will be held Thursday, July 2 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Missouri City.

STAFFORD, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been set for Stafford Mayor Leonard Scarcella who passed away Sunday at the age of 79.

The funeral -- Mass of Resurrection -- will be held Thursday, July 2 at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church located at 1501 Fifth Street in Missouri City.

There will be a visitation on Wednesday, July 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the same church.

Both events are open to the public, but there are only 250 people allowed inside the church at one time. Those who attend must wear masks when entering the church. Hand sanitizer will be available at all entrances and exits.

For those unable to attend, the funeral will be live-streamed on the city of Stafford's website, Facebook and YouTube pages. You can also watch the funeral on SMETV Comcast Channel 16/AT&T U-verse Channel 99.

Members of the Stafford Police and Fire Departments will serve as pallbearers.

Scarcella will be laid to rest next to his mom and dad at Forest Park Lawndale’s Garden of Gethsemane located at 6900 Lawndale St.

A reception will follow at the Stafford Centre located at 10505 Cash Road.

Flowers and cards may be sent to Earthman Southwest Funeral Home located at 12555 South Kirkwood Road, Stafford, Texas 77477. Donations may be made to the Stafford Historical Society, P.O. Box 2286, Stafford, Texas 77477.

Stafford Mayor Leonard Scarcella, who is considered the longest-serving mayor in the nation, passed away Sunday afternoon, according to city officials.

Scarcella died after suffering a brief illness.

He had served as mayor over the city of Stafford for more than 50 years. He was first elected in 1969 and is the third mayor in the city's history.

Scarcella is credited with establishing the Stafford Municipal School District, the removal of property taxes in Stafford and the creation of the Stafford Centre to name a few of his hallmark accomplishments.

He had also served his country. Scarcella served in the Texas Air National Guard in the United States Air Force.