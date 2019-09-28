HOUSTON — The funeral for fallen Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal is set for Wednesday, officials announced.

A Sikh religious ceremony is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Berry Center, 8877 Barker Cypress Road. The law enforcement ceremony will follow at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

HCSO said the public is welcome at both ceremonies, space permitting.

Deputy Dhaliwal was conducting a traffic stop Friday afternoon in the 14800 block of Willancy Court near West Road in northwest Harris County when he was shot and killed from behind. He was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he later died.

Robert Solis, 47, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in Deputy Dhaliwal's death.

Deputy Dhaliwal was a 10-year veteran of HCSO who leaves a wife and three children.

"We ask you to support the family because they’re devastated," Sheriff Gonzalez said. "We’re a family. We’ll pull together during this difficult time."

Gonzalez described the fallen deputy as a "leader in every sense of the word."

“I’m heartbroken because he’s a personal friend of mine,” Sheriff Gonzalez said. "He's very respected."

Gonzalez said Deputy Dhaliwal was the first member of the Sikh community to become a Harris County Sheriff's deputy. He beamed with pride in 2015 when the department announced Deputy Dhaliwal could wear his turban and beard.

