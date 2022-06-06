Funeral arrangements announced for Collins family

The public funeral service will take place on Saturday, June 11 at Champion Forest Baptist Church.

HOUSTON — Funeral arrangements have been announced for five members of the Collins family. Investigators say the four boys and their grandfather were killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez.

The grandfather has been identified as Mark Collins. Three brothers, 18-year-old Waylon Collins, 16-year-old Carson Collins and 11-year-old Hudson Collins were killed, along with their cousin, 11-year-old Bryson Collins.

A public visitation will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at Houston Northwest Church, located at 19911 State Hwy. 249 in Houston.

The public funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 at Champion Forest Baptist Church, which is located at 15555 Stuebner Airline Rd in Houston.

The funeral service will be live-streamed on Houston Northwest Church's Facebook page and the church's website.

The family burial will be private.

Family of faith

The Collins family is known for their strong ties to the church and their "unrelenting faith."

The brother of Mark Collins said family members remain strong and unwavering during this time.

"My short message is: God is still God and we're not -- and there's a purpose in this, no doubt," Glenn Collins said.

Mark and his grandsons headed to Centerville to spend time at a ranch they used as a weekend home for hunting, fishing and other activities. They were believed to be murdered the same day they arrived at the home.

Friends and relatives of the victims don't believe Mark had been told that a burglary near his ranch was linked to Gonzalo Lopez a couple of days before the murders.