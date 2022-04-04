Funeral arrangements announced for HCSO deputy Darren Almendarez

Family visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Humble First Assembly of God. Public visitation and the funeral service follow.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been announced for deputy Darren Almendarez.

It will be held Friday at Humble First Assembly of God (1915 FM 1960 Bypass Rd.) starting with family visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until noon.

The funeral service will be held from noon until 1 p.m.

Police honors in the church parking lot will be held from 1 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The procession to Almendarez's final resting place will begin at 2 p.m. The procession will head to Brookside funeral home (13747 Eastex Freeway) at 2 p.m.

What happened

According to investigators, the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday outside of the Joe V’s grocery store in the 2900 block of FM 1960 in north Harris County.

Almendarez and his wife were leaving the store when he saw two men underneath his truck trying to steal his catalytic convertor. According to investigators, Almendarez told his wife to seek safety as he approached the vehicle.

Authorities said the men opened fire on Almendarez and the deputy was able to shoot back, wounding two of them. Almendarez was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Joshua Stewart, 23, Fredarius Clark, 19, and Fredrick Tardy, 17, have been charged with capital murder in connection with Almendarez's death. Stewart will be held without bond at least until his next hearing. Prosecutors announced they will seek the death penalty for the three suspects.

HCSO investigators said Stewart and Clark arrived at the same hospital in the suspect vehicle a short time after the shootout with Almendarez.

‘He had a heart of gold’

On Sunday, Almendarez's family had the barbecue they were supposed to have on Friday to celebrate his sister's birthday.

Sadly, they had to have it without him.

Instead of celebrating, they are left remembering the family man who lost his life Thursday night when he was shot by suspects allegedly trying to steal his truck's catalytic converter while he was grocery shopping with his wife.

His 14-year-old daughter, Andrea Almendarez, spoke to KHOU 11 News with her family by her side. She remembers their daddy-daughter dates. Her hat that reads "Daddy's Girl" says it all.

“He was a very caring person. He was very, very loving," she said.

Almendarez came from a big family. He was one of 12 siblings. His brothers and sisters remember the man who they say, "had a heart of gold.

"He really did. Everybody who met him loved him," his brother, Steve, said. “We’re devastated. I don’t know how we’re going to do it."

Almendarez's sister, Margarita, remembers the self-made man who worked at a fast-food restaurant to make ends meet.

“My dad looked through the window and saw him mopping the floors. He said he did whatever he had to do to survive,” Margarita said.

He was shopping for his sister Shirley's birthday when he was killed. She remembers him as a protector who served his community the same way he served his family.

“He would still always offer me ... during bad weather to come stay with him because he wanted me to be safe. And that’s just how my brother is. He’s an amazing, amazing brother," Shirley said.

Andrea, surrounded by her family, said it best.

“He was a hero," Andrea said.

Almendarez's niece, Alice, who lost her own father, said her uncle was there for her every step of the way.