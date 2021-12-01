Funeral arrangements announced for HCSO deputy Sgt. Bruce Watson

Sgt. Bruce Watson died Jan. 2 after being involved in a crash in the Pearland area.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The funeral arrangements have been announced for the Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy sergeant who died in a crash on Jan. 2 in the Pearland area.

Sgt. Bruce Watson's funeral will be held at Grace Community Church located at 14505 Gulf Freeway.

A public visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. The funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m.

After the service, there will be an honors ceremony followed by a flag folding presentation, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of Taps.

There will be a procession to Houston National Cemetery where Sgt. Watson will receive burial honors from the U.S. Army.

Sgt, Watson died when he was involved in a crash near the intersection of Shadow Creek Parkway and Kingsley Drive.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalaz said Sgt. Watson had completed a funeral motorcycle-escort and was on his way home when he was involved in the crash. He was taken by Life Flight to the hospital where he died.

Sgt. Watson, 51, was assigned to the Patrol Support Services Bureau and worked the night shift at the Emergency Dispatch Center. He joined the Sheriff’s Office in March 2000 and previously served as a Detention Sergeant in the Harris County Jail, a patrol field training officer and an instructor at the training academy.

Sgt. Watson was also a proud U.S. Army veteran.

Sgt. Watson is survived by his wife, a Houston Police Department Officer, and his three adult children, two daughters and a son.