RICHMOND, Texas — October is a month many people enjoy getting spooked, however, there is one trick going around that could be downright frightening.

It’s called getting “boo’d”, a Halloween trick (then treat) for adults. A person anonymously rings a neighbor’s doorbell and leaves a treat behind, along with a poem and ‘I’ve Been Boo’d’ sign. The homeowner is then instructed to “boo” two other people.

It’s meant to be good fun but has some people worried that someone could get hurt.

“It could be just so dangerous,” said Camellia Oyesile.

Last week, the mother of four was spending time with her family at night, when her doorbell rang.

“We were just all sitting watching TV,” Oyesile said, “I looked at my phone, it was just an image of a person with a paper bag over their head. I was really scared.”

The bag had two holes cut out for eyes and the person was carrying a paper bag in their hands. The mystery guest left the bag on Oyesile’s stoop then left. Oyesile posted some pictures on her area Nextdoor page asking if anyone knew what was going on.

“Immediately I started getting feedback from neighbors saying, oh you’ve probably been booed.”

Oyesile had never heard of it before and neither had many of her neighbors. Some loved the idea and others hated it.

“A lot of the people were saying, ‘if you came to my doorbell, you could’ve got shot!’ Like, you need to be careful… this is something that you really shouldn’t be doing.”

The bag left on Oyesile’s doorstep was full of candy and small gifts. While she appreciates that someone was trying to be kind she worries that others, who don’t like to be tricked, could make a very scary mistake.

“All of these things happening in the world today, you just never know. It’s kind of a dangerous idea. It’s a great gesture but someone can get hurt if you ring the wrong doorbell.”

