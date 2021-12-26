HPD: Man shot, injured in possible robbery outside north Houton gas station

Houston poilce are searching for the suspects, who believed to be three male teenagers.

HOUSTON — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a possible robbery attempt outside a gas station late Saturday in north Houston.

Houston police were responded to shots fired just after 10:30 p.m. at a Texaco in the 8600 block of Fulton near Berry Road.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the abdomen injured inside a green pickup truck when they arrived.

HPD Lt. E Pavel said the victim was grabbing food at the convenience store when he returned to his truck and three unidentified suspects approached him.

Investigators said the victim and suspects got into an altercation, and at some point, shots were fired. The suspects then jumped into a black GMC Sierra and left. As they drove off, Pavel said a store clerk came out side and fired multiple shots at the suspects' vehicle.

It's unclear whether anyone else was hit. police checking local hospitals.

HPD believes the suspects are all male teenagers.

Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance video and talking to witnesses.