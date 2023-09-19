Fulshear leaders will address why water pressure is so low at Tuesday's meeting

Meanwhile, residents have started a petition calling on the city to halt all development until the problem is fixed.

FULSHEAR, Texas — The city council in Fulshear is meeting on Tuesday to discuss ongoing problems with their water. Residents complain the water pressure is low and the water is murky at times.

They said exploding development is to blame. The city council is expected to talk about the problem and possible solutions.

Meanwhile, residents have started a petition calling on the city to halt all development until the problem is fixed.

They said the water pressure is so low they must choose between washing their clothes and washing their dishes. Sometimes the water that trickles out is yellow and murky.

Residents said this has been going on for weeks. It’s the worst early in the morning and evenings, the times when everyone needs water most.

Fulshear’s mayor said last week that future growth is accounted for in projects already underway. He acknowledged there’s obviously something going wrong.