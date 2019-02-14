FULSHEAR, Texas — Stores are packed with people trying to find the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts, and Fulshear Police want to help men out.

The department posted on Facebook, “Today only! A Valentine’s special!” and said for $500, they will arrest you in front of your wife and take you to a cabin where you can fish and watch TV – beer included.

Police said they will hold you there until tomorrow and release you on Friday, so you’ll get off the hook on Valentine’s Day!

The offer is clearly a joke, but people are loving it! One person posted on Facebook, “Do I need to show proof of having a wife to take advantage of this great package deal?” Another commented, “How about I pay to arrest me? This momma needs a break from her husband and kid!”