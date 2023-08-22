Fulshear rescinds boil water notice

The city of Fulshear said its "public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed..."

FULSHEAR, Texas — Fulshear residents no longer have to boil their water after the city rescinded its boil water notice.

"The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of today August 22, 2023," the city said in a statement emailed to KHOU 11.

Fulshear residents were placed under a boil water notice Monday after an issue with the public water system.

Fulshear officials said an electrical issue caused them to lose water pressure at one of their wells at Water Plant 1, which led to the pressure dropping below the required minimum.

Schools in the Fulshear area were forced to pass out bottled water to its students and shut down access to water fountains. Businesses were also forced to make adjustments.

The city of Fulshear said if you have any questions about your water and the rescinded boil water notice, you can call a 24-hour customer service line at 281-398-8211.