Fulshear police find 2 bodies inside home

Police went to the home after a relative asked them to check on a loved one.

FULSHEAR, Texas — A welfare check in Fulshear Friday morning turned into an investigation.

Police found the bodies of two men inside a home in the 7400 block of Katy Fulshear Road.

Officers went there after a relative asked them to check on a loved one they hadn't heard from since last Thursday.

One of the men lived in the home and the other was a neighbor from down the street.

They were found just before 10 a.m. but police believe they had been dead awhile.

They have not released their identities or the cause of death.

Fulshear is in Fort Bend County about 35 miles west of Houston.