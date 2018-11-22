HOUSTON - If you’ve ever found yourself staring at a frozen turkey Thanksgiving Day and wondering how the heck you were going to thaw it out in time for dinner, you’re not alone. There are at least two last-minute options that will save the day:

1) Cold water thawing: Foodsafety.gov says to leave the turkey in its original wrapping and submerge it in a sink full of cold water. It is important that the water be cold, the turkey stays at a safe temperature. You should change the water every 30 minutes. Allow 30 minutes of defrosting time per pound, so a 16-pound turkey will take 8 hours to thaw using this method.

2) Cook the turkey from frozen: Foodsafety.gov says a frozen turkey will take at least 50 percent longer to cook than a thawed turkey. If your turkey is only partially frozen, remember that it will take a bit longer to cook. Use your food thermometer, and when your bird measures 165˚F in the innermost part of the thigh, the innermost part of the wing and the thickest part of the breast, it is ready.

WATCH: Last-minute options for cooking a frozen turkey

Cooking a turkey from frozen means it can’t be dressed. However, when the turkey is halfway done, you can rub butter and spices on the outside of the bird.

If you realize that you’ve forgotten something off your grocery list on Thanksgiving, there are several options available, including the stores below:

H-E-B: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fiesta: 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kroger: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., although some are open 24 hours. Call your store to verify.

Randalls: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WATCH: Forgot something on your Thanksgiving list? These stores are open

© 2018 KHOU