Frontline workers featured in Missouri City artist’s portraits honored during happy hour event series

The healthcare heroes and first responders met the artist, received the original portraits and shared their experiences about being on the front lines.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Healthcare workers and first responders featured by a Missouri City artist were honored during a series of happy hour events in which they received the original portraits of themselves.

Kristi Nelson began drawing these heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic and shared her artwork on social media. She drew enough portraits to publish a book titled “Masked Heroes,” which features more than 50 doctors, nurses, firefighters and law enforcement officials working on the front lines of the pandemic.

Several of those featured in the book attended these events at Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine where they met Nelson, picked up the original portraits and shared their experiences about being on the front lines. Nelson and the frontline workers in attendance signed books purchased by guests at the event.