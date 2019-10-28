HOUSTON — The scene of a brutal crime is transformed into a beautiful memorial.

The mother of a murdered Houston woman is taking her pain and turning it into her life's purpose.

"Brittany loved these colors. These are colors you could find in her apartment," said Tricia Valentine of the deep red and forest green painted on a Southwestern Bell manhole over in Houston's Third Ward. "We took the old and we painted it to be beautiful. That’s something Brittany would have done."

Valentine is still working to find peace after spending 13 months and 8 days in a search she initially started to find her 37-year old daughter Brittany Burfield. The search evolved into work to track down Burfield's remains.

In June 2018, Burfield disappeared. Her mother reported her missing. Houston Police gathered evidence and information that led detectives to believe Burfield was killed. A guy Burfield knew was eventually charged with her murder. It took several months, but in August 2019, he told authorities where they could find Burfield's remains: at the bottom of a manhole located near a walking trail at Hadley and Tierwester.

RELATED: Remains found in manhole officially ID'd as missing woman Brittany Burfield

RELATED: Man charged with murder in case of missing 37-year-old woman

"You know, Brittany was a beautiful spirit," Valentine said. "And I just want to remember her that way. And this was a way to do that!"

Last Saturday, Valentine, along with a friend and a family member, spent the afternoon painting the manhole cover in hopes of moving "from pain to purpose."

Valentine plans to use images of the painted manhole cover during a speech at an upcoming women's conference.

"I want to talk about how God can take what is seemingly meant for evil and turn it into something good. And I just plan to dedicate my life to making good out of Brittany’s death," she said.

KHOU11

She's also sharing this message with all parents, "And if I don’t tell the world anything else, I want to tell them, love your children and make sure your children know you love them," said Valentine, who says during her last visit with her daughter, Valentine told Burfield she loved her and gave her a kiss on her cheek. "I don’t think there’s a more powerful thing that we can give our children than our love."

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter