x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Friendswood man said he was going for walk, but never returned home, say police

Lester Mabry, 28, was last seen early Saturday morning when he told family members he was going for a walk.

More Videos

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say vanished after saying he was going for a walk.

Lester Mabry, 38, was last seen on Clearview Avenue in Friendswood at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, after telling family members that he was going for a walk, police said. He didn't come back home.

Mabry was last seen wearing gray Puma shoes, blue jeans and a gray hoodie. 

Police said he's new to the area.

MISSING ADULT: The Friendswood Police Department is trying to determine the whereabouts of Lester Mabry, 38, who was...

Posted by Friendswood Police Department on Sunday, December 11, 2022

If you know where he may be or have seen him, you're asked to call the Friendswood Police Department at 281-996-3300.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out