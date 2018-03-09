DICKINSON, Texas — The driver who hit two women police say were trying to rescue a dog in Dickinson is facing misdemeanor traffic-related charges.

Police say it was dark when 36-year-old Fernando Octaviani, of Friendswood, ran his 2017 Infiniti into two women and a dog Sunday night on FM 517 and Houston Avenue.

Lind Kirkland, 68, and Marth Arvidsson, 66, both of Dickinson, died at the scene. Both of their vehicles were found parked, with flashers on, in the center turn lane of the road, according to police.

Police do not believe Octaviani was intoxicated, but he was charged with driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility, both class C misdemeanor traffic offenses.

Octaviani stayed at the scene where he was interviewed by officers before he was released.

