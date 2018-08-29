FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Boosters claim a parent volunteer stole money earmarked for student athletes at Friendswood High School, police said. Detectives are investigating but did not name a suspect Tuesday.

Friendswood ISD told KHOU 11 News the parent accused is no longer allowed to participate in PTO or the Mustangs Booster Club.

Earlier this month, after an event to find sponsors to support the football team, Friendswood’s booster club discovered money missing. They blamed a parent volunteer. The club’s president and treasurer filed a report with Friendswood police Friday.

The club is a non-profit that requires background checks for all volunteers, the group’s president said. The group insists no other volunteers were involved.

“(It’s) definitely very bothering,” Santos Venegas, a parent said. “(I) would definitely like to hear the rest of the story because the investigation will obviously reveal what’s going on. Like all things, it’s not done ‘til it’s done. So let’s get the facts.”

Boosters gave police the name of the parent accused. However, detectives do not have enough evidence to arrest anyone. They also do not know how much money was taken because the booster club has not yet turned over financial records, police said.

Friendswood ISD issued the following statement:

Upon learning of the allegations against the volunteer, the district joined with the PTO and Booster Club in an investigation. The volunteer was immediately removed from all affiliations with both organizations,” Dayna Owen, spokesperson for Friendswood ISD.

The Friendswood Mustangs Booster Club also issued a statement:

The Friendswood Mustangs Booster Club filed criminal theft (reports) with the Friendswood Police Department on Friday, Aug. 24 against a Friendswood resident who was volunteering for a special event on behalf of the organization.

As with most nonprofit organizations, we rely on the dedication of many volunteers. This individual is not a member of the board of directors. She volunteered to help with an event for the school’s football program. The inconsistencies with funds were noticed in early August following a system of checks and balances put in place by the Booster Club.

One of the cornerstones of our community is service and we rely on so many wonderful volunteers for school events and activities. We are certainly heartbroken that this happened; however, the actions of this one do not take away from the other countless volunteers who work hard to support the athletic programs as well as the generous sponsors and donors who contribute to help make those programs successful.

Our number one priority is the more than 800 student athletes representing 18 sports at FHS. We are doing everything we can to resolve this issue quickly so that we can move forward with our mission to support these kids and the school’s outstanding athletic program.

© 2018 KHOU