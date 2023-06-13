Several people injured when roof collapses at Friendswood HS

There were no students or staff on campus, police said.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Several people were injured Tuesday during a partial roof collapse at Friendswood High School, the district said.

Officials did not say how serious the injuries are or if anyone was taken to the hospital.

No other details were given.

Read the full statement from Friendswood ISD below:

"We are deeply saddened to report an unfortunate incident that occurred at Friendswood High School. It is our understanding at this time that there was a partial roof collapse, resulting in several injuries. Our prayers go out to the workers and their families during this difficult time.

We are working with emergency personnel and will share more information when it becomes available."