Friendswood astronaut honored with homecoming parade after 272 days in space

Dr. Andrew Morgan was surprised with a parade featuring starstruck kids with welcome home signs, fire trucks and even a pickup disguised as a rocket.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — A Friendswood astronaut received a warm welcome home Saturday with a parade through his neighborhood.

Dr. Andrew Morgan returned to Earth earlier this month after nine months on board the International Space Station. He had to quarantine at Johnson Space Center for several days before returning home to his family.

Dr. Morgan was surprised with a social distancing parade featuring starstruck kids with welcome home signs, fire trucks and even a pickup disguised as a rocket. There was even a live band to entertain all of the neighbors who came out to watch.

The astronaut and wife Stacey smiled and waved at every vehicle that passed by.

Morgan said NASA kept him up to date on the coronavirus pandemic while he was in space, but he didn’t know what to expect back on Earth.

“The Earth is beautiful—and an Earth in crisis is still an Earth worth returning to. I’m so glad to be on my home planet again,” Morgan tweeted on Earth Day.